'The Aire washlands have been filling in Yorkshire'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

East Yorkshire floods: Drone footage shows scale of flooded fields

Weeks of rain have filled the vast washlands of the lower River Aire in East Yorkshire.

The fields are so full of water they can no longer hold it and it has spilled into communities at East Cowick, Snaith and Gowdall causing extensive flooding.

The Environment Agency says the washlands have now formed a lake which is about 80% the size of Windermere.

  • 28 Feb 2020
Go to next video: 'We've lost everything in the flood'