A classic car dealer told how strangers waded through flood water in Snaith to try and save his vehicles.

Chris Marlowe, from Yorkshire Classic Car Centre, said: "I've got volunteers who I didn't know who were wading waist-deep in water to get the cars out."

Mr Marlowe said that 25 of his classic cars where damaged during flooding earlier this week.

