Pandemic hampers England's oldest horse race

England's oldest horse race has been hampered by the coronavirus outbreak with only two jockeys riding around its course after the event was cancelled.

The Kiplingcotes Derby, near Market Weighton in East Yorkshire, has been held on the third Thursday of March since 1519.

The ancient rules state that a horse has to complete the four-mile flat route and if it does not, then the race must never run again.

It is believed to be only the fourth time the annual race has not taken place in its 501-year history.