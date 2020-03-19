Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Pandemic hampers England's oldest horse race The Kiplingcotes Derby
England's oldest horse race has been hampered by the coronavirus outbreak with only two jockeys riding around its course after the event was cancelled.
The Kiplingcotes Derby, near Market Weighton in East Yorkshire, has been held on the third Thursday of March since 1519.
The ancient rules state that a horse has to complete the four-mile flat route and if it does not, then the race must never run again.
It is believed to be only the fourth time the annual race has not taken place in its 501-year history.
-
19 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-humber-51966186/coronavirus-pandemic-hampers-england-s-oldest-horse-race-the-kiplingcotes-derbyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window