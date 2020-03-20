Welcome to isolation exercise

Media player
Hull dance teacher leads exercise class online
A dance teacher from Hull has taken her dance classes online in a bid to keep people active.
Liesel Cobby said she got a great response despite some people eating chocolate and drinking wine while watching her routine.
"But as long as people are happy and clapping along it is worth while," she said.
20 Mar 2020
