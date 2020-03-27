Mum writes storybook to explain coronavirus

Media player
Coronavirus: Mum's story explains disease to autistic daughter
A mother has written a story to explain to her autistic daughter why they have to stay apart during the coronavirus outbreak.
Claire from East Yorkshire is self isolating after displaying symptoms of the Covid-19 virus. Her nine-year-old daughter Skye is staying with her grandmother.
Her mother said her daughter was struggling to understand why they had to be separated during the pandemic.
27 Mar 2020
