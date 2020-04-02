Coronavirus: 3D printing PPE for NHS
Coronavirus: Education, businesses and hobbyists making equipment for the NHS

Universities and schools are combining their skills and equipment to make personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers during the coronavirus pandemic in the UK.

The University of Hull and schools in Stamford, Lincolnshire, are using 3D-printing to manufacture the equipment for the use of healthcare staff.

