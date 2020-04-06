Media player
Coronavirus: Withernsea's lighthouse lit for first time in four decades
A lighthouse in the East Yorkshire seaside resort of Withernsea has been illuminated for the first time since 1976.
People took to social media and described the light as a "beacon of hope" while the country is in lockdown.
06 Apr 2020
