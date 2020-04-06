Lighthouse is a 'beacon of hope'
Coronavirus: Withernsea's lighthouse lit for first time in four decades

A lighthouse in the East Yorkshire seaside resort of Withernsea has been illuminated for the first time since 1976.

People took to social media and described the light as a "beacon of hope" while the country is in lockdown.

