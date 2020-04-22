Eva, 91, waves to show support to lorry drivers

Media player
Coronavirus kindness: Driver sends gifts to waving woman
A lorry driver has sent flowers and chocolates to a 91-year-old woman who stands on a motorway bridge and waves to passing trucks.
Eva Bowers, from Brigg in East Yorkshire, uses her daily exercise to walk down to a bridge over the M62 and claps and waves at lorry drivers as a way of saying thank you for their work during the coronavirus lockdown.
Long-distance driver David Crossley tracked Eva down after posting on social media and delivered the gifts in appreciation of her gesture.
22 Apr 2020
