VE Day 2020: childhood memories
VE Day 2020: 'You heard it on the radio that war is over'

People have been sharing their memories of Victory in Europe (VE) Day when it was announced 75 years ago.

On 8 May 1945 Prime Minister Winston Churchill announced the German surrender and the end of fighting in Europe in World War Two.

Those living in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire have told stories of their celebrations.

  • 08 May 2020
