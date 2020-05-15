Media player
Coronavirus: NHS staff clap for Covid-19 recovering nurse
A nurse who had been treated for coronavirus at the hospital where she worked was clapped and cheered by colleagues as she left to begin recovery at home.
Sue Nelson was given a guard of honour by her colleagues and those who cared for her after spending 10 days being treated in the intensive care unit which she usually manages at Scunthorpe Hospital.
15 May 2020
