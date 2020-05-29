Bionic arm makes girl feel like a superhero
Video

Aimee Ashton: Bionic arm gives Hull girl 'super power'

A girl from Hull is getting to grips with her new bionic arm.

Aimee Ashton, 14, had her £10,000 arm fitted in December and is using the robotic limb every day and has been drawing dazzling artworks.

"It's like having your own super power", she said.

The arm picks up signals from Aimee's muscles, allowing her to do tasks with both hands.

  • 29 May 2020
