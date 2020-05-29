Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aimee Ashton: Bionic arm gives Hull girl 'super power'
A girl from Hull is getting to grips with her new bionic arm.
Aimee Ashton, 14, had her £10,000 arm fitted in December and is using the robotic limb every day and has been drawing dazzling artworks.
"It's like having your own super power", she said.
The arm picks up signals from Aimee's muscles, allowing her to do tasks with both hands.
-
29 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-humber-52854566/aimee-ashton-bionic-arm-gives-hull-girl-super-powerRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window