Max Clark thanks hospital staff and fundraisers who have helped him
Hull boy who lost leg in crash thankful for support

A nine-year-old dancer who had to have his leg amputated after he was hit by a motorbike has thanked hospital staff and fundraisers.

Max Clark is recovering at home in Hull after losing his lower leg in the crash.

The youngster, along with his father Patrick, have thanked hospital staff who treated him and those who have donated to a fundraising campaign, which has raised more than £12,000.

  • 30 May 2020
