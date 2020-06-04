Video

Dozens of people gathered in Hull's Queen Victoria Square and knelt in protest over the death of African-American George Floyd in US police custody in Minneapolis last month.

The event was one of many around the world triggered by Mr Floyd's death.

Protests began in the US after a video showed Mr Floyd, 46, being arrested on 25 May and a white police officer continuing to kneel on his neck even after he pleaded that he could not breathe.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder, according to court documents.