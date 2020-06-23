Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Gig Buddies scheme uniting people in lockdown
A scheme helping people with learning disabilities to enjoy nights out and events with non-disabled buddies has continued to make a difference in lockdown.
Tommy Patrick and Martha Rose May Kent are part of the The Gig Buddies scheme and only managed to meet twice before restrictions came in at the end of March.
However, they have remained in contact and are looking forward to being able to meet in person again.
-
23 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-humber-53152019/coronavirus-gig-buddies-scheme-uniting-people-in-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window