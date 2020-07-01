Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Refugee medics work for NHS in Lincolnshire
Two medics from Syria and Iraq who came to the UK as refugees are working as healthcare assistants in the NHS in Lincolnshire.
Both have trained as doctors in their respective countries but cannot take that role in the UK until they have qualified to UK standards.
They are working at hospitals in Grimsby and Scunthorpe as the NHS deals with coronavirus.
-
01 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window