BBC News

Robot builds East Yorkshire house in 'UK first'

A house is being built by a robot, in what has been described as a UK first.

Instead of labourers, the three-bedroom house in Everingham, near Pocklington, East Yorkshire, is being built by a robotic bricklayer created by Construction Automation.

The company said it would increase productivity, build better quality houses and improve health and safety on sites.

But a union said automation "poses a serious threat to jobs".

Published
1 hour ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Humberside