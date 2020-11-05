A woman was arrested after removing her 97-year-old mother from a care home after her family reached "breaking point".

Ylenia Angeli, 73, was detained by Humberside Police after removing her mum from the East Yorkshire home where they had not been able to meet in person since February.

Her mother, who has dementia, was returned to the care home by police.

Humberside Police said the home was legally responsible for the mother's care and had been concerned for her wellbeing.

Mrs Angeli was de-arrested and allowed to return home. The care home declined to comment.