An 84-year-old woman has become the first person to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the East Riding.

Sheila Page, who was given the Pfizer/BioNTech jab at the Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham, near Hull, said she was "absolutely chuffed".

Chief Nurse Beverley Geary described it as quite an emotional moment, adding it was "the light at the end of the tunnel" they had been waiting for.