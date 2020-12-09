Pride of York ferry leaves Hull for last time

This is the last voyage from Hull for the Pride of York ferry.

The ship, formerly known as the Norsea, began sailing the Hull to Rotterdam route in 1987.

It was subsequently renamed and moved to a new regular route between Humberside and the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

But P&O Ferries announced in October it would close the route after a sharp drop in demand due to coronavirus.

Filmed by Joe Bilton