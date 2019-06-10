A Hull charity that helps people with visual impairments to exercise has won a national award.

Sight Support HEY uses volunteers to guide people as they either run or walk.

The project has picked up a Visionary Award for its work.

One of the guides Laura Gulley said the group has helped developed friendships.

"It's a group that's beneficial for all of us," she said.

"It's not like there is a leader and a participant, it's just we are all together. We help each other out, we exercise, we chat, we care about each other."