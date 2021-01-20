CCTV footage of Libby Squire's final movements have been released by police.

The video was shown to a jury in the trial of Pawel Relowicz, who is accused of raping and murdering the 21-year-old University of Hull student in February 2019.

Ms Squire, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, went missing on 31 January 2019 after she was refused entry to a nightclub in Hull.

Polish-born Mr Relowicz, 26, denies rape and murder.