A farmer whose fields end at Europe's fastest-eroding coastline has seen at least 8m (26.2ft) of his land fall away this winter.

Storms are thought to have caused the landslips at Marcus Heald's farm near Hornsea, East Yorkshire.

It's a natural process, which landowners are powerless to stop.

"There's so much water standing on top of it and the soft clay around here just absorbs it," he said.

"When it comes to the cliff edge, it will just slip away."

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.