The parents of murdered University of Hull student Libby Squire say there is "no closure" after a serial sex offender was convicted of her killing.

Pawel Relowicz, 26, was found guilty of the 21-year-old's rape and murder by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court after 27 hours of deliberations.

The married father-of-two had previously committed a string of offences against women prior to him attacking the "vulnerable" philosophy student.

Lisa Squire said his conviction "changes nothing for us, there is no closure".