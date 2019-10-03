BBC News

Libby Squire: Pawel Relowicz's conviction 'changes nothing for us' - parents

The parents of murdered University of Hull student Libby Squire say there is "no closure" after a serial sex offender was convicted of her killing.

Pawel Relowicz, 26, was found guilty of the 21-year-old's rape and murder by a jury at Sheffield Crown Court after 27 hours of deliberations.

The married father-of-two had previously committed a string of offences against women prior to him attacking the "vulnerable" philosophy student.

Lisa Squire said his conviction "changes nothing for us, there is no closure".

Published
51 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Humberside