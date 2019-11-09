Hull flood defences to protect more than 110,000 homes
Over 110,000 homes in Hull are "better protected" from flooding after defences on the Humber estuary were completed, the Environment Agency has said.
The £42m scheme runs for more than four miles (7km) from St Andrew's Quay to Victoria Dock Village.
Hull was last hit by tidal flooding in 2013 when a storm surge flooded 264 homes in the city.
The Environment Agency said water levels on the Humber could rise by over three feet (1m) in the next 100 years.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Humberside