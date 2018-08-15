An ex-soldier has completed a fundraising walk for veterans' charities just five months after having his leg amputated.

Jon Hilton, who served with the Royal Engineers in Bosnia, Iraq, Kosovo and Northern Ireland, walked 5km (3.1 miles) unaided around East Park in Hull.

Mr Hilton was fitted with his new prosthetic just 13 weeks ago after surgery prompted by a blood clot and damage caused to his vascular system.

He said: "My biggest fear is over. I didn't think I'd ever walk like this again and succumb to a wheelchair or the use of crutches for long walks but I've just proven to myself that I can do it."