Covid: Boss of reopening Hull aquarium 'delighted to be back'
The boss of an aquarium in Hull says staff have worked "incredibly hard" to allow them to reopen again.
The attraction had to take out loans to help keep its animals alive in "very difficult" year, it said.
The Deep is one of many businesses reopening again after months of forced closure.
Coronavirus restrictions in England have been further eased, meaning indoor venues such as cinemas, theatres and aquariums, are allowed to reopen.
