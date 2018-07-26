Two hairdressers from Hull are helping homeless people in the city by offering trims and cuts at a weekly event.

Rebecca Ballister and Lisa Porter offer their services at a soup kitchen based at St Mary's Church.

Ms Porter, who has been homeless herself, said: "I know how they all feel and I know you all want to keep your dignity."

