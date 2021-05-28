A man who appealed for Yorkshire voices to replace his American-sounding speech aid has spoken with his new accent.

Richie Cottingham, who has cerebral palsy, asked people to come forward to add their voices to his computer.

More than 35 people recorded their voices for the 26-year-old, who lives near Howden, East Yorkshire, with three chosen accents being blended together.

Speaking in his new accent, he said he had cried when he first used the voice, adding: "Now I am a Yorkshireman".