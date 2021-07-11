Post Office scandal 'put us through hell and back'

The family of a former post office worker who was wrongly jailed say they want justice after her conviction was quashed.

Janet Skinner, who ran a post office in Hull, was imprisoned in 2007 for nine months over a shortfall of £59,000 after the Post Office installed the Horizon computer system in branches.

She was one of 736 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses convicted based on information from the faulty system. The convictions were overturned in April and it was one of the UK's most widespread miscarriages of justice.

The case "destroyed" Ms Skinner leaving her hospitalised and hampering her employment opportunities, her family says.