After a year when so many people have lost loved ones, a terminally ill woman is urging families facing bereavement to talk more openly.

Vanessa Walker, from North Ferriby, has pancreatic cancer and wants to be frank about how it feels to know you're dying.

Ms Walker, who is East Riding Council's portfolio holder for adults, health and wellbeing, says she's also trying to use her final months to act as a "mystery shopper" for others needing healthcare and support.