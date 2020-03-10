East Yorkshire seaside resort properties 'soaring'

House prices in East Yorkshire have surged with one seaside resort seeing a demand for properties from those wanting to escape big towns and cities, say estate agents.

Prices in Bridlington have risen by 19% over the past year - more than twice the UK average increase, according to property website Rightmove.

Estate agents in the area have said some people were buying properties without viewing them, waiving surveys and paying considerably more than the asking price, with many of those buyers looking to move from the south of England.