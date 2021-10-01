A runner aims to beat a world record while dressed as a phone box when he takes part in the London Marathon.

Lucas Meagor, from Hull, has been raising money for a lung disease charity after his friend was diagnosed with lymphangioleiomyomatosis.

Dressed as a cream phone box in reference to the unique livery of Hull's kiosks, Mr Meagor hopes to break the current record set at four hours and six minutes.

