Special yoga sessions designed to help people deal with grief after the loss of a loved one have begun in Hull.

Organised by Fitmums and Friends, the meetings offer people the chance to speak to others in a similar situation and concentrate on something other than their loss.

Hazel Adams lost her husband Brian in 2020 after being together for more than 40 years.

She said: "If I didn't have things to like this, with guys like this, I wouldn't get out of bed in a morning."