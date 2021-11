The founder of Fit Mums and Friends has been named as BBC Yorkshire's Unsung Hero for 2021.

Sam Barlow, from Cottingham, set up the organisation as a way to keep fit and meet friends once her own children were at school.

It has since grown into a charity supporting running and exercise clubs across East Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire.

Sam, who has "a passion to help people", says she is "so thrilled" to have been chosen for the award.