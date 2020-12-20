A Scunthorpe schoolgirl is turning waste crisp packets into blankets for people living on the streets.

Tilly has recruited classmates at her school to help collect the packets so they can be turned into foil blankets and distributed to rough sleepers.

More than 700 packets have been amassed with 150 needed to make a single sheet.

The seven-year-old said: "If it was in the bin, then you would have a crisp packet there for 80 years.

"Instead, we could use them for 80 years as a blanket."