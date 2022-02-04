Hull students take up shared house eco-challenge
Students from the University of Hull ditched fast fashion, cooked vegan meals and cleaned up their local environment as part of a sustainability challenge.
Business School students moved into a shared house and swapped their usual habits for eco-friendly alternatives during the social experiment.
It involved the group changing their eating, shopping and dressing routines for a week.
The University of Hull has pledged to become a carbon neutral campus by 2027.