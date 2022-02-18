More than 500 dashcam videos of people driving dangerously have been submitted to Humberside Police since its new portal was set up.

The force said 508 recordings were uploaded between November 2020 and November 2021.

Traffic Management PC Andrew Brown said: "The portal can be used to submit dashcam or cyclist helmet camera footage of instances of dangerous driving or road traffic offences.

"Every clip that we receive is viewed and assessed to confirm if any offences are evident.

"Some of the footage makes really hair-raising viewing. Once we have looked over the footage we decide what course of action is appropriate."