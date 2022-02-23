Seven people have been arrested after two shop workers were injured in a "shocking" attack which was caught on CCTV.

Chairs and a table were thrown at the Pound Bargains store on Whitefriargate, Hull, on Monday evening, with up to 30 people rushing the shop.

Seven people, aged 15 to 20, had subsequently been arrested in connection with the incident, according to Humberside Police.

Shop owner Khalid Swatiwal said members of his family who worked in the store had been left scared by the attack.