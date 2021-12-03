A five-year-old girl has taken on a 28-mile cycling challenge in a bid to raise £8,000 to buy vital new equipment.

Amelia, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, has been riding a mile a day throughout February in a bid to reach the target.

The money will be spent on an Innowalk, which her family said would help with her movement and recovery from surgery.

Her mum, Chloe, said: "It's not just this month we're proud of her, we're proud of her all her life. She tackles everything with a smile on her face and nothing ever seems to get her down."

