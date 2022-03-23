Silent streets, beaches and businesses were captured at the start of the first coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

Normally bustling roads and popular meeting spots fell quiet in the aftermath of the announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On 23 March 2020, Mr Johnson told people they would only be permitted to leave their homes for limited reasons in a bid to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The last remaining Covid restrictions in England were dropped at the end of February.