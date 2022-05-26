An amateur football team celebrating winning the league and two cup finals hired an open-top bus for a tour of their town.

Scunthorpe's College Wanderers FC topped the senior men's league and "one of the lads" decided the team should celebrate in style, said player Aidan Kilminster.

Despite starting off as "a joke", the bus was booked and paid for by the players and staff ahead of the circuit of the north Lincolnshire town.

"This hasn't been seen in Scunny before at the level that we've done it," Mr Kilminster added.