More than 60 Ukrainian refugees and their host families held a social event in East Yorkshire.

Organiser Claire Rhodes said it was an opportunity for people who live in largely rural locations to get to get together.

Ms Rhodes, said it was a chance to make the new arrivals feel at home and "also be able to connect with people from their own country as well".

One attendee Tatiana, who fled Kyiv with her two sons, said that locals had "opened their home and hearts to us"