Betty Athersych, 100, has lived in the same North Lincolnshire village all of her life, and witnessed its changed over the century.

She has seen four monarchs reign in her lifetime and remembers the impact of World War Two on Winteringham.

Betty married a soldier and planned to move after the war ended, but he got a job close by and they stayed in the village where she was born.

She misses the village as it was, and said "everybody seems quite excited I'm 100".