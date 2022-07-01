Firefighters were called to tackle a car blaze outside an East Yorkshire supermarket.

Video on social media appeared to show at least two vehicles alight, with a thick plume of black smoke rising above the Sainsbury's store in Hedon.

In a statement, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are in the process of putting out the fire and ensuring the safety of store customers in the immediate vicinity."

There are no reports of any injuries.

Video used courtesy of Sheridan Say.