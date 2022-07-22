A school is fundraising to buy a new minibus so one of its pupils can travel alongside his friends.

Lucas, aged eight, has cerebral palsy and has to travel separately to his class mates when they go on trips because the school's minibus is not wheelchair accessible.

His parents have to come into Riverside Community Special School, in Goole, and put his car seat into a member of staff's car.

The school and local community are fundraising to raise the £47,000 needed for a new bus.