MasterChef winner Eddie Scott wants his own restaurant - but not before he has picked up tips from the finest chefs.

Mr Scott, from Beverley, recently left his job as a marine pilot on the Humber to work at Michelin-starred pub The Pipe and Glass, in South Dalton, East Yorkshire.

He leaves in a few weeks to spend three months working with Gordon Ramsay in London.

Eddie says: "What I need to do is get a really good grounding in the working life of a restaurant before I think about opening my own restaurant."