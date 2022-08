Firefighters are tackling a large blaze atop a wind turbine in Hull, with thick, black smoke being seen across the city.

Pictures show the gearbox part of the turbine on fire, with the blades also affected.

The 410ft (125m) tall turbine is on Oak Road in the city, near the Croda chemicals manufacturing site.

Humberside Fire and Rescue said crews were in attendance after it received "multiple calls" about the blaze.