Jason Liversidge: Terminally ill man sets wheelchair speed record
A terminally ill man who is paralysed from the neck down has set a world speed record for the fastest head-controlled wheelchair.
Jason Liversidge, who has motor neurone disease, reached nearly 42mph (68km/h) at Elvington Airfield, near York.
The 46-year-old, from Hull, completed the feat in a wheelchair designed by the team who helped restore Donald Campbell's Bluebird boat.
