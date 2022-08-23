A bride with terminal ovarian cancer has married her "best friend", thanks to the kindness of strangers.

Marie Hornby and Les Salter exchanged vows in Hull city centre on Saturday after their community rallied, with businesses offering their services for free.

Dove House Hospice coordinated efforts.

Marie said: "I feel happy and excited to start my married life with the man of my dreams."

Les added: "I got to marry me beautiful, lovely wife and I love her so much."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.