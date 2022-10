A nine-year-old boy from North East Lincolnshire will receive a national award later this month honouring his fundraising efforts.

Jax, who is from Grimsby, lives with a chronic bowel condition and he has raised thousands of pounds for a charity to help other children like him.

Jessica, who is eight years old and from Merseyside, will also receive the award after raising more than £20,000 for the same charity.